Defense Secretary orders immediate arrest of all armed forces deserters

February 24, 2025   09:40 am

The Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal (Retired) Sampath Thuyacontha, says he has issued an order for the immediate arrest of all deserters from the security forces.

Meanwhile, during a special press conference held at the Government Information Department on February 22, the Defence Secretary had also revealed that it has been observed that there is a tendency for armed forces personnel with weapons training to desert the Tri-Forces and engage in criminal activities or join underworld criminal gangs.

He further stated that an order has been issued to arrest such individuals, emphasizing that both the military and the police are capable of tracking down and apprehending military deserters with weapons training within a short period.

When inquired by a journalist as to whether active-duty military personnel are also involved with criminal groups, the Defence Secretary admitted that some soldiers have been found to have ties to criminals due to economic difficulties and drug addiction.

In response, he assured that measures will be taken to identify and arrest such military personnel in the future.

