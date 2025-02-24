Sri Lankan mountaineer Johann Peiris returns after conquering Antarctic and South American peaks

Sri Lankan mountaineering champion Johann Peiris arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake early this morning (Feb. 24) after successfully summiting Mount Vinson in Antarctica and Aconcagua in South America.

Peiris landed at 2.20 a.m. aboard a Qatar Airways flight from Doha, where he was greeted by a large gathering of friends and well-wishers, Ada Derana reporter said.

His latest feat adds to an already impressive mountaineering record. To date, Johann Peiris has successfully conquered:

Mount Everest (Asia)

Kilimanjaro (Africa)

Kosciuszko (Australia)

Elbrus (Europe)

Vinson (Antarctica)

Aconcagua (South America)

With these achievements, Peiris continues to make Sri Lanka proud, cementing his place as one of the country’s most accomplished mountaineers.