Couple arrested for transporting Kerala Cannabis in Malabe

February 24, 2025   12:20 pm

Police have arrested a man and a woman for transporting Kerala cannabis in a car on Sunday (23).

The suspects, a 30-year-old man and his 33-year-old wife from Delgoda, were apprehended during an operation in the Wisakam Mawatha area of Hokandara based on a tip-off received, the police said.

According to police, officers signaled the suspects’ vehicle to stop, but the driver attempted to flee by reversing the car at high speed.

In response, an officer fired at one of the car’s tyres, causing it to crash into a nearby electricity pole. Upon inspection, police have discovered 1.8 kilograms of Kerala cannabis hidden under the driver’s seat.

Further investigations have led the police to the suspects’ residence, where an additional kilogram of Kerala cannabis and a digital scale used for this illegal activity were recovered.

Malabe Police is continuing investigations into the case.

