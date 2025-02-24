Tipper overturns on Talawakelle-Nuwara Eliya road, causing traffic disruption

A tipper truck transporting sand from Mahiyanganaya to Talawakelle was involved in an accident this morning (24), disrupting traffic on the Talawakelle - Nuwara Eliya main road.

According to the Nanu Oya Police, the truck spilled a significant amount of sand across the road, resulting in a traffic disruption.

The accident had taken place in the Nanu Oya area on the Talawakelle - Nuwara Eliya main road.

It was reported that a sudden technical fault caused the tipper truck to lose control and veer into a hill on the side of the road, causing the vehicle to overturn and block the road.

At the time of the incident, the truck was transporting three cubes of sand, the police said.

Police have advised drivers to exercise caution when traveling through the area, as the large amount of sand spilled on the road has made it slippery.

However, no injuries were reported during the accident.