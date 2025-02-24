Three suspects remanded over Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered three suspects who were arrested and detained for interrogations in connection with the “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” murder, to be remanded in custody until March 07, 2025.

The suspects, who were detained under the custody of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD), were produced before the court today (24).

Accordingly, Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali has ordered the three suspects to be remanded in custody until March 07.