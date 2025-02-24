Shooter who killed Ganemulla Sanjeewa recruited through Facebook  Police

February 24, 2025   02:28 pm

The gunman responsible for the murder of the notorious criminal and drug trafficker known as “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” was recruited by criminals through Facebook, according to Police Media Spokesperson, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Buddhika Manathunga.

Speaking on Ada Derana’s current affairs program “Big Focus” today (24), SSP Manathunga revealed that the suspect, a former military personnel, was approached via social media with messages such as, “You have no job, right? Are you just staying idle? Let’s do a little business?”

These interactions ultimately led to the suspect’s involvement in the killing, he added.

“Based on past experiences, we can clearly see that the majority of those engaged in such crimes are former members of the armed forces or police. The Defense Secretary has instructed that they be arrested. If military personnel desert without legally discharge, it is considered an offense under the law, and provisions exist to apprehend them”, SSP Manathunga stated. “

He further explained that the criminals behind the murder of “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” specifically targeted the shooter when he was unemployed and no longer in military service. Using social media as a tool, they manipulated him into committing the crime.

“In particular, they ensured he was out of the military before luring him in through Facebook. They initiated contact and gradually influenced him,” he added.

Defense authorities have now intensified their monitoring of police and military deserters, pledging to take stringent action against those engaging in criminal activities. “We will track down and arrest these individuals in the near future,” SSP Manathunga affirmed.

