Police release more images of woman wanted over Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder; cash reward offered for info

February 24, 2025   03:02 pm

Sri Lanka Police have released additional photographs of the female suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of organized criminal Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne, also known as “Ganemulla Sanjeewa”.

The fatal shooting occurred on the morning of February 19 inside the Aluthkade No. 5 Magistrate’s Court. 

Police are now seeking public assistance in apprehending the individual who allegedly aided and abetted the shooter.

The suspect, identified as Pingpura Devage Ishara Sewwandi, is a 25-year-old resident of 243/01, Negombo Road, Jaya Mawatha, Katuwellegama. She holds a National Identity Card (NIC) with the No. 995892480V. Investigators have recovered several recent photographs to assist in her identification.

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) has since launched an extensive investigation into the murder. 

Police urge anyone with information regarding the suspect to come forward and contact the police at the following telephone numbers:

Director, Colombo Crimes Division – 071-8591727
Police Inspector, Colombo Crimes Division – 071-8591735

Additionally, Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasuriya has announced a cash reward from the Police Reward Fund for anyone providing information leading to the suspect’s arrest. Sri Lanka Police have assured that all informants’ identities will be kept strictly confidential.

