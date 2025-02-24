Ratnapura to get gem industrial colony, says Minister

Ratnapura to get gem industrial colony, says Minister

February 24, 2025   03:13 pm

Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Sunil Handunnetti states that the government is focusing on formulating a systematic program to ensure the total income generated from the sale of each gemstone is included in the national income.

The Minister made this statement while attending the “FACE TO FACE - MEET THE MINISTER” program held at the Ratnapura District Secretariat yesterday (23).

He further revealed that steps will be taken to establish a gem industrial colony in Ratnapura, which will provide technical services to support the gem industry.

The “FACE TO FACE - MEET THE MINISTER” program is designed to strengthen the manufacturing economy by directly engaging with industrialists and entrepreneurs in regions outside Colombo and addressing the challenges they face.

The second session of the program was conducted at the Ratnapura District Secretariat, with the participation of numerous industrialists and entrepreneurs involved in various industries, including the gem and mining sectors.

