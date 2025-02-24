In a significant moment for the country’s parliamentary history, National People’s Power (NPP) MP Sugath Wasantha de Perera today (24) moved the motion to adjourn the House using a note written in Braille—the first instance of its kind.

Addressing the House, MP de Perera, who is visually impaired, expressed his pride in reading the motion in Braille, emphasizing the significance of inclusivity in governance.

“A rights-based welfare empowerment program should be introduced to enhance the living standards of millions of disabled individuals, ensuring a more inclusive society,” he stated.

He further called for the formulation of new domestic legislation aligned with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Additionally, he urged the implementation of programs that recognize and integrate the economic potential of people with disabilities into broader social reforms.