Historic moment in Sri Lankas Parliament as MP moves motion using Braille

Historic moment in Sri Lankas Parliament as MP moves motion using Braille

February 24, 2025   07:03 pm

In a significant moment for the country’s parliamentary history, National People’s Power (NPP) MP Sugath Wasantha de Perera today (24) moved the motion to adjourn the House using a note written in Braille—the first instance of its kind.

Addressing the House, MP de Perera, who is visually impaired, expressed his pride in reading the motion in Braille, emphasizing the significance of inclusivity in governance.

“A rights-based welfare empowerment program should be introduced to enhance the living standards of millions of disabled individuals, ensuring a more inclusive society,” he stated. 

He further called for the formulation of new domestic legislation aligned with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. 

Additionally, he urged the implementation of programs that recognize and integrate the economic potential of people with disabilities into broader social reforms.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Higher education for differently abled children to be prioritised under Education Ministry - PM (English)

Higher education for differently abled children to be prioritised under Education Ministry - PM (English)

Govt has no solution to end the killing spree by underworld figures - Opposition Leader (English)

Govt has no solution to end the killing spree by underworld figures - Opposition Leader (English)

Special exposition of Sacred Tooth Relic after Sinhala and Tamil New Year - President (English)

Special exposition of Sacred Tooth Relic after Sinhala and Tamil New Year - President (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Minister Bimal Rathnayake vows to resolve the elephant accidents issue immediately (English)

Minister Bimal Rathnayake vows to resolve the elephant accidents issue immediately (English)

Hotline to report crimes and firearms; Rs. 1 million reward for info on T56 rifles (English)

Hotline to report crimes and firearms; Rs. 1 million reward for info on T56 rifles (English)