All remaining passports will be issued within one month: Minister

Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala stated that all remaining passports scheduled for issuance will be issued within a month, and efforts are already underway to gradually normalize the process.

The Minister made these remarks during the first meeting of the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs of the Tenth Parliament, held under his Chairmanship on the 22nd at the Parliament, the Parliamentary Communications Department said in a statement.

Emphasizing the primary objective of restoring public confidence in obtaining passports, the Chair highlighted that a 24-hour passport issuance service has been initiated. He also extended his gratitude to the employees of the Department of Immigration & Emigration for their dedicated efforts in this regard.

Furthermore, he stated that a passport issuance office would be established in Jaffna following the procurement of the necessary printing equipment, and that the number of passports issued at local council offices would be doubled, the statement added.

Furthermore, the Committee also discussed the request for security provisions for Members of Parliament representing the Opposition. The Chair stated that no final decision had been reached on this matter yet, and investigations into the threats faced by the Members of Parliament were still ongoing, with final reports being prepared. He further stated that upon receiving these assessment reports, necessary action would be taken to provide security to the Members of Parliament, if required.

Additionally, the Committee deliberated on the current status of underworld activities and the measures being implemented to control them. The Acting Inspector General of Police, addressing the Committee, pointed out that these underworld activities are primarily revolve around the drug trade. He further emphasized that efforts are being made at a diplomatic level to identify and apprehend those directing these activities overseas and to bring them back to the country, it said.

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa who was present at the meeting, raised concerns about a potential reduction in police officers’ salaries under the proposed budget. In response, the Chair assured that, despite certain projected reductions in the budget, no officer’s salary would be decreased, and instead, salary increments would be ensured.

The need for the proper regulation of projects funded by non-governmental organizations was also highlighted during the committee discussions, the statement mentioned.

The meeting was attended by Ministers, Deputy Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Attorney at Law Sunil Watagala, Deputy Ministers, Committee Members, other Members of Parliament, and officials representing the Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs.