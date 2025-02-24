HRCSL highlights rising complaints against police over torture and harassment

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) revealed that it has received a significant number of complaints against police officers regarding allegations of torture, arbitrary arrest and detention, harassment and inaction with respect to complaints.

The Human Rights Commission raised these concerns during a recent dialogue to discuss critical human rights concerns related to the Sri Lanka Police.

The HRCSL expressed concern over the increasing number of complaints received against police officers, regarding allegations of torture, arbitrary arrest and detention, harassment, and inaction with respect to complaints.

The commission acknowledged that efforts are being made to address these issues under the new police administration.

The police, meanwhile, underscored their target to significantly reduce rights violations within the next year.

Specific attention was drawn to the role of the Special Investigation Unit of Sri Lanka Police, particularly in terms of investigating law enforcement officers allegedly involved in torture and enforced disappearance.

The HRCSL raised concerns with respect to the low levels of prosecution and convictions in this regard.

The Commission also raised concerns with respect to the rights of human rights defenders to engage in the advocacy of human rights, including the right to stage peaceful protests against government policies.

The HRCSL also raised concerns regarding the lack of representation of female police officers and the presence of Tamil-speaking officers in specific regions, and Sri Lanka Police noted that it will be addressed in upcoming recruitment efforts.

The Human Rights Commission stressed the need for better training for officers, especially for those who handle women, children, online gender-based violence, and LGBTQI-related cases.

Acting Inspector General of the Police, Priyanthya Weerasooriya, noted that Sri Lanka Police has initiated proceedings under the Torture Act of 1994 in response to allegations of torture and agreed to issue advisory notes on protecting human rights defenders, preventing custodial deaths, and ensuring transgender rights.

The Acting IGP also agreed to raise awareness among officers about HRCSL Act provisions protecting commission officials from legal action.