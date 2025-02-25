Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder: Mother and brother of fugitive female accomplice arrested

February 25, 2025   07:01 am

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) has arrested two more suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of notorious underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne, also known as “Ganemulla Sanjeewa”, at the Aluthkade No. 05 Magistrate’s Court on February 19, 2025.

The latest arrests, made on February 24, bring the total number of suspects in custody to ten. 

The arrested individuals have been identified as the mother and younger brother of Ishara Sewwandi, a key suspect accused of aiding and abetting the crime and concealing information.

Arrested Suspects:
Pingpura Devage Chamidu Thiwanka Weerasinghe (23)
Residence: Katuwellegama, Negombo
Charges: Concealing information and aiding and abetting the murder

Sesathpura Devage Samanthi (48)
Residence: Katuwellegama, Negombo
Charges: Concealing information and aiding and abetting the murder

According to the Colombo Crimes Division, both suspects had prior knowledge of the crime but failed to report it, actively assisting the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, police are seeking public assistance in apprehending the female suspect who allegedly aided and abetted the shooter.

The suspect, identified as Pingpura Devage Ishara Sewwandi, is a 25-year-old resident of 243/01, Negombo Road, Jaya Mawatha, Katuwellegama. She holds a National Identity Card (NIC) with the No. 995892480V. 

Additionally, Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasuriya has announced a cash reward from the Police Reward Fund for anyone providing information leading to the suspect’s arrest. Sri Lanka Police have assured that all informants’ identities will be kept strictly confidential.

