Planetary parade: Sri Lanka to witness rare alignment of 7 planets

The Director of the Astronomy and Space Sciences Unit at the University of Colombo’s Department of Physics, Prof. Chandana Jayaratne, says that a rare celestial phenomenon is currently taking place, allowing Sri Lankans the observation of seven planets of the solar system aligned in a row.

According to Professor Jayaratne, this remarkable event will be visible from Sri Lanka after sunset from today (25) until February 28.

He further explained that all planets of the solar system, except Earth, can be seen following a common path during this period.

The phenomenon, known as an alignment, will allow Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn to be visible without any optical assistance, according to NASA. To catch Neptune and Uranus, you’ll need the help of a telescope.

Combinations of neighboring seven planets have been visible throughout January and February as well.

In August 2025, another alignment will happen when four planets will be visible at once before the Sun rises.

--With agencies inputs