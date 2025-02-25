SriLankan Airlines pays USD 900,000 monthly for unused aircraft  Deputy Minister

Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma disclosed in Parliament today (25) that SriLankan Airlines has been paying USD 900,000 per month in installments for three aircraft that remains unutilised for several years.

The Deputy Minister, who addressed this matter in Parliament, noted that the national carrier currently owns a total of 22 aircraft and that SriLankan Airlines employs a total of 3,194 staff members in its main airline operations and 2,862 employees in its strategic business units.

Dr. Suriyapperuma further noted that a five-year plan, commencing in 2025, has been introduced to strengthen the airline.

He also highlighted that the Ministry is currently assessing these plans, with the expectation of achieving operational profitability and receiving government support within a 5-year period.