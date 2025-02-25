Sri Lanka continues its upward trajectory in the Global Soft Power Index 2025

Sri Lanka rose one spot to rank 97th globally among 193 nations, with a score of 33.6 out of 100 in the Brand Finance Global Soft Power Index 2025, according to a new report from Brand Finance, the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy.

The rise can be attributed to the nation’s ongoing development and growing influence on the global stage, where it has demonstrated gradual improvements in lifestyle appeal, sustainability, and inclusivity.

Sri Lanka ranks 79th globally in the Culture & Heritage pillar, experiencing a slight dip of one position from 2024. Despite this, the country maintains a strong presence, securing 55th place for ‘rich heritage,’ and making an impressive 15-place leap in ‘an appealing lifestyle,’ advancing from 135th to 120th globally, underscoring its enduring cultural legacy and global respect.

Although there has been a minor regression in some areas, including a two-place drop to 76th for ‘a great place to visit’ and a slip to 60th for ‘leaders in sports,’ these changes do little to diminish Sri Lanka’s broad international appeal. The rankings continue to highlight the nation’s deep cultural richness, vibrant tourism sector, and growing influence in global sports.

In the People & Values pillar, Sri Lanka demonstrated notable progress, particularly for the ‘fun’ attribute, where its rank has risen to 93rd, a positive shift of 3 places. Most remarkable is Sri Lanka’s substantial improvement in the ‘tolerant and inclusive’ attribute, where it has surged to 78th from 111th in the previous year (up 33 places).

This significant leap highlights the increasing global recognition of the country’s efforts to foster inclusivity and tolerance, further reinforcing Sri Lanka’s reputation as a culturally rich and welcoming nation.

Ruchi Gunewardene, Chairman, Brand Finance Sri Lanka, commented:

“Sri Lanka’s continued progress across key areas—arts and entertainment, inclusivity, and sustainability—underscores its growing global influence. From maintaining its esteemed position for rich heritage fostering a more tolerant and inclusive society, Sri Lanka is proving itself as a nation of resilience and commitment. These achievements reflect the nation’s ongoing journey of development and its expanding role in shaping a more sustainable and inclusive world.”

Sri Lanka has demonstrated notable progress in the Sustainability pillar, maintaining its overall rank of 109th from 2024. The country’s advancements are particularly evident in key attributes, such as ‘invests in green energy and technologies,’ where it has moved up 14 places to 103rd, reflecting a stronger commitment to sustainable energy initiatives.

In environmental protection, Sri Lanka has improved by 17 spots, rising to 87th for ‘acts to protect the environment,’ highlighting its dedication to preserving natural resources. Additionally, the nation has made strides in global climate action, climbing 18 places to 109th for ‘supporting global efforts to counter climate change.’ These gains underscore Sri Lanka’s growing role in sustainability, positioning it as an emerging contributor to global environmental solutions.

Brand Finance publishes the Global Soft Power Index based on responses from over 170,000 global participants across more than 100 countries. This comprehensive research assesses perceptions of all 193 United Nations member states across 55 metrics, delivering a detailed view of how nations influence preferences and behaviours on the global stage through attraction and persuasion rather than coercion.

The Global Soft Power Index offers invaluable insights into the evolving dynamics of soft power as nations navigate complex global challenges, providing a comprehensive benchmark for assessing a nation’s influence and appeal on the world stage.

Global Insights: U.S. Leads Global Soft Power, China Rises to Second Spot

The United States maintains its position at the top of the ranking with an all-time highest Global Soft Power Index score of 79.5 out of 100. Once again, it leads in the Familiarity and Influence Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), three out of eight Soft Power pillars, and ranks highest in 12 out of the 35 nation brand attributes.

For the first time, China has surpassed the UK to rank 2nd with a score of 72.8 out of 100 - its highest ever position. Since 2024, China has recorded statistically significant growth across six of the eight Soft Power pillars, and in two-thirds of measured attributes, stemming from strategic efforts including Belt and Road projects, an increased focus on sustainability, stronger domestic brands, and post-pandemic reopening to visitors.

At the same time, the United Kingdom’s drop to third place behind China reflects a period of stagnation in its nation brand perceptions. While scores remain relatively stable, a lack of progress across key pillars – especially Business & Trade, down to 6th, and Governance, down to 3rd, are an argument that the UK should bolster its Soft Power strategy.

El Salvador is 2025’s fastest-rising nation, climbing 35 spots to 82nd with a +3.2-point increase in its Soft Power score. El Salvador has significantly reduced gang violence and homicides, with improving views of El Salvador as ‘safe and secure’ and ‘politically stable and well governed’. El Salvador has also advanced in Business & Trade - its 2021 decision to accept Bitcoin as legal tender, though controversial, has attracted significant attention.

--Brand Finance--