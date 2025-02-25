Female accomplice in Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder has not fled country - Police

Sri Lanka Police says that the fugitive female accomplice involved in the murder of notorious underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne alias “Ganemulla Sanjeewa”, has not fled the country.

Speaking at a special press briefing today (25), Police Media Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manathunga confirmed that special security measures have been implemented at key locations where authorities believe the suspect may attempt to flee the country.

Additionally, the police have announced a cash reward for any credible information leading to her arrest, assuring that all informants’ identities will remain strictly confidential.

On February 19, ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’ was shot inside the Aluthkade No. 05 Magistrate’s Court.

Investigations have revealed that the firearm used in the murder was provided by a 25-year-old woman named Ishara Sewwandi, a resident of Katuwellegama, Negombo.

She has been evading arrest since the incident, prompting Sri Lanka Police to seek public assistance in locating her.

Meanwhile, the Colombo Crimes Division arrested her mother and younger brother this morning on charges of aiding and abetting the crime and concealing information.