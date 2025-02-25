Pethi Ranga arrested in Kalutara with Ice and ecstasy pills

Pethi Ranga arrested in Kalutara with Ice and ecstasy pills

February 25, 2025   12:18 pm

Drug dealer Jambuwage Maduranga Silva alias “Pethi Ranga,” who was involved in the distribution of ‘Ice’ (Crystal Methamphetamine) and ecstasy pills in Kalutara and several surrounding areas, has been arrested.

The suspect was arrested during a raid conducted by the Kalutara Police yesterday (24), at the Dediyawala Tsunami Housing Complex in the Kalutara North Police Division.

The suspect had allegedly carried out this drug trafficking activities from the Tsunami Housing Complex in Dediyawala, Kalutara North.

Police have also taken custody of 10 grams of Ice, 18 ecstasy pills, a small digital scale used for measuring drugs, Rs. 50,000 in cash, which is suspected to have been earned from drug dealing, and a mobile phone, which were found in the suspect’s possession.

Police have also discovered that the suspect’s drug dealing operations were linked to an organized drug trafficking network based in Colombo.

The suspect has been under investigation for seventeen pending drug related cases across various courts on the island, most of which involve trafficking of ‘Ice’ (Crystal Methamphetamine). He has been conducting drug operations in areas such as Kalutara North, Wadiyamankada, Kalutara South, Pothupitiya, Waskaduwa, and Diyagama, according to police.

He is scheduled to be produced before the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court, police said.

