Sri Lankas Foreign Minister to address UNHRC in Geneva today

Sri Lankas Foreign Minister to address UNHRC in Geneva today

February 25, 2025   12:20 pm

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath is scheduled to address the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Switzerland today (25).

The Minister is expected to deliver his speech at 3.30 p.m. Geneva time (20:00 Tuesday IST).

Minister Herath departed the island on Sunday (23) to attend the 58th session of the UNHRC in Geneva, Switzerland.

During his visit, he held a bilateral meeting with the United Kingdom’s Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, Lord Collins of Highbury.

He also met and held discussions with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, Palestinian State Minister for Foreign Affairs Varsen Aghabekian, and several other dignitaries.

Furthermore, the Minister engaged in talks with representatives from Switzerland and Pakistan.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt. has failed; 'Sarvajana Balaya' is the alternative  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Govt. has failed; 'Sarvajana Balaya' is the alternative  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Govt. has failed; 'Sarvajana Balaya' is the alternative  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'No need to comply with everything IMF dictates' - Ravi Karunanayake (English)

'No need to comply with everything IMF dictates' - Ravi Karunanayake (English)

HRCSL highlights rising complaints against police over torture and harassment (English)

HRCSL highlights rising complaints against police over torture and harassment (English)

Shooter who killed 'Ganemulla Sanjeewa' recruited through Facebook  Police (English)

Shooter who killed 'Ganemulla Sanjeewa' recruited through Facebook  Police (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Higher education for differently abled children to be prioritised under Education Ministry - PM (English)

Higher education for differently abled children to be prioritised under Education Ministry - PM (English)

Govt has no solution to end the killing spree by underworld figures - Opposition Leader (English)

Govt has no solution to end the killing spree by underworld figures - Opposition Leader (English)

Special exposition of Sacred Tooth Relic after Sinhala and Tamil New Year - President (English)

Special exposition of Sacred Tooth Relic after Sinhala and Tamil New Year - President (English)