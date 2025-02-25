Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath is scheduled to address the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Switzerland today (25).

The Minister is expected to deliver his speech at 3.30 p.m. Geneva time (20:00 Tuesday IST).

Minister Herath departed the island on Sunday (23) to attend the 58th session of the UNHRC in Geneva, Switzerland.

During his visit, he held a bilateral meeting with the United Kingdom’s Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, Lord Collins of Highbury.

He also met and held discussions with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, Palestinian State Minister for Foreign Affairs Varsen Aghabekian, and several other dignitaries.

Furthermore, the Minister engaged in talks with representatives from Switzerland and Pakistan.