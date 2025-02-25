Govt to cover budget deficit through domestic and foreign loans  NPP MP

February 25, 2025   01:28 pm

National People’s Power (NPP) Parliamentarian Sarath Kumara states that the government aims to cover the budget deficit in the 2025 Budget, through domestic and foreign loans.  

While addressing the Parliament today (25), the MP emphasised that the government presented a budget in which the public can place their confidence.  

Speaking further in this regard, he noted, “The estimated revenue for 2025 is Rs. 4,990 billion. We expect Rs. 4,590 billion in tax revenue, Rs. 370 billion in non-tax revenue, and Rs. 30 billion in grants. Additionally, the estimated expenditure is Rs. 8,835 billion.”  

Kumara further stated that the deficit will be covered through local and foreign loans, adding that the opposition needs not be concerned about how this budget deficit will be managed.

