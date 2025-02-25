BASL alarmed over extrajudicial killings, calls for impartial inquiry

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has expressed grave concern over the recent spate of incidents related to the killings of suspects in custody of law enforcement authorities and inside a courtroom, which they claim pose a serious threat to the rule of law.

Issuing a statement in this regard, the BASL stressed that it is imperative that the law enforcement agencies, namely the Police and Prison Authorities, exercise great caution and act with utmost responsibility to prevent such incidents, as such would tend to erode public trust in the legal system.

The BASL further stated that it regrets to note that similar encounter killings have occurred in the past without proper investigation, and no meaningful action has been taken to bring the culprits to justice.

“This inaction on the part of the law enforcement authorities has led to allegations of a climate of impunity on the part of the State. Such failures have resulted in the administration of justice being called into question and a significant loss of public confidence in its efficacy”, the statement added.

Extrajudicial killings can never be a solution in confronting and increase in criminal activity, the BASL said, highlighting that crime can best be curbed when there is adherence to the rule of law by the State.

Furthermore, the BASL called upon the Acting Inspector General of Police to launch an immediate impartial inquiry to investigate how two persons were “killed at the hands of the Police” and to take all necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such serious incidents of encounter killings and custodial deaths.

