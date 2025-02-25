Over 7,000 affected by drinking water shortage due to dry weather

More than 7,000 people across several districts have been severely impacted by a drinking water shortage caused by the prevailing dry weather conditions affecting the island.

According to the Disaster Management Center (DMC), a total of 7,258 individuals from 2,295 families in the Kalutara and Ratnapura districts have been affected by the lack of drinking water.

Accordingly, the residents of the Matugama Divisional Secretariat Division in the Kalutara District, as well as those in the Weligepola, Eheliyagoda, and Kalawana Divisional Secretariat Divisions in the Ratnapura District, have been particularly impacted by the drinking water shortage.

In response to an inquiry from “Ada Derana,” the Director General of the Disaster Management Center, Major General (Retd) Udaya Herath, highlighted that forest fires have also been reported alongside the dry conditions.

Speaking further, Herath noted: “There have been 49 incidents of forest fires across 12 districts. These fires have been caused by people, and as a result, both plants and animals have suffered significant damage. Those responsible for these fires must be held accountable, and I urge the public to come forward with any information regarding those involved in such activities”.