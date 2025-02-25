EC to convene on Thursday to decide on LG Polls date

EC to convene on Thursday to decide on LG Polls date

February 25, 2025   02:24 pm

The Election Commission is scheduled to convene this Thursday (27) for a meeting while it is reported that a decision regarding the date of the Local Government (LG) Elections is expected to be made during this meeting.  

As per a recent gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government, the local government institutions are scheduled to convene for the first time on June 02, 2025 after the polls.

Sources from the Election Commission indicated that the LG Election is expected to take place either at the end of April or in the first week of May.

