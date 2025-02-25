Teacher-principal salaries elevated to within top 10 grades  PM

Teacher-principal salaries elevated to within top 10 grades  PM

February 25, 2025   03:54 pm

Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, says that the salaries of school principals and teachers have been brought to within the top 10 salary grades.

Speaking in Parliament today (25), the premier clarified that following the latest salary revisions, the principals are placed 7th among the salary grades, while teachers are placed 8th. 

Addressing concerns raised by some MPs regarding the fulfillment of the government’s promise, she stated, 

“Some MPs allege that despite the commitment to place teachers’ salaries among the top 10 grades, it has not been accomplished. However, that is not the case. The salaries of principals have been increased by Rs. 30,105, and the salaries of teachers by Rs. 25,360. Accordingly, principals now hold the 7th place among salary grades, and teachers the 8th place.”

Additionally, the Prime Minister highlighted that Rs. 6,019 billion has been allocated for the overall development of education, covering early childhood education to university-level education, with special attention given to social security initiatives.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt. has failed; 'Sarvajana Balaya' is the alternative  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Govt. has failed; 'Sarvajana Balaya' is the alternative  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Govt. has failed; 'Sarvajana Balaya' is the alternative  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'No need to comply with everything IMF dictates' - Ravi Karunanayake (English)

'No need to comply with everything IMF dictates' - Ravi Karunanayake (English)

HRCSL highlights rising complaints against police over torture and harassment (English)

HRCSL highlights rising complaints against police over torture and harassment (English)

Shooter who killed 'Ganemulla Sanjeewa' recruited through Facebook  Police (English)

Shooter who killed 'Ganemulla Sanjeewa' recruited through Facebook  Police (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Higher education for differently abled children to be prioritised under Education Ministry - PM (English)

Higher education for differently abled children to be prioritised under Education Ministry - PM (English)

Govt has no solution to end the killing spree by underworld figures - Opposition Leader (English)

Govt has no solution to end the killing spree by underworld figures - Opposition Leader (English)

Special exposition of Sacred Tooth Relic after Sinhala and Tamil New Year - President (English)

Special exposition of Sacred Tooth Relic after Sinhala and Tamil New Year - President (English)