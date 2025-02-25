Teacher-principal salaries elevated to within top 10 grades  PM

Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, says that the salaries of school principals and teachers have been brought to within the top 10 salary grades.

Speaking in Parliament today (25), the premier clarified that following the latest salary revisions, the principals are placed 7th among the salary grades, while teachers are placed 8th.

Addressing concerns raised by some MPs regarding the fulfillment of the government’s promise, she stated,

“Some MPs allege that despite the commitment to place teachers’ salaries among the top 10 grades, it has not been accomplished. However, that is not the case. The salaries of principals have been increased by Rs. 30,105, and the salaries of teachers by Rs. 25,360. Accordingly, principals now hold the 7th place among salary grades, and teachers the 8th place.”

Additionally, the Prime Minister highlighted that Rs. 6,019 billion has been allocated for the overall development of education, covering early childhood education to university-level education, with special attention given to social security initiatives.