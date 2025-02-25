Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder: Mother and brother of female accomplice questioned under detention orders

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) today informed the Colombo Magistrate’s Court that the mother and brother of the fugitive female accomplice involved in the assassination of notorious underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne, also known as “Ganemulla Sanjeewa,” are being held and questioned under detention orders.

The mother of the main female suspect, Sesathpura Devage Samanthi, and her younger brother, Pinpura Devage Chamidu Thiwanka Weerasinghe, who were arrested by the CCD, were presented before the Colombo Chief Magistrate, Tanuja Lakmali, today (25).

Presenting the facts before the court then, CCD officials stated that the two suspects, who were presented before the court today, had prior knowledge of the relevant incident and had concealed crucial information.

Police further revealed to the court that prior to the shooting, the wanted female suspect had sent a message to her brother from the shooter’s Messenger account, stating that ‘Sanjeewa will be shot near the court’ while after the shooting, another message was sent, saying ‘The job is done.’

Additionally, the police disclosed that the absconding female suspect had transferred money through her mother’s bank account, and that after the shooting, she had purchased clothes in the Negombo area using her mother’s bank account.

Accordingly, the police informed the court that the mother and brother are being detained and investigated under suspicion of aiding and abetting the murder.