Chemical leak reported at Moratuwa University lab

February 25, 2025   04:34 pm

A chemical contamination has been reported at a laboratory of the University of Moratuwa.

In response to the incident, four fire engines along with a team of 15 firefighters have been dispatched to contain the situation, according to the Fire Service Department. 

Meanwhile, it is reported that several officials from the Sri Lanka Atomic Energy Board have also arrived at the location to help handle the situation and ensure safety.

