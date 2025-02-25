Only SLBFE authorized to provide E-8 visa employment opportunities in S. Korea

While Cabinet approval has been granted to offer foreign employment opportunities in South Korea under the E-8 visa category, these opportunities will be managed exclusively by the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE), says its Chairman, Kosala Wickramasinghe.

He further emphasized that no other individual or foreign employment agency is authorized to offer employment opportunities under the E-8 visa category and therefore urged the public to refrain from providing money to such individuals or agencies.

He made these remarks while attending an event held at the Bureau today (25) to present air tickets to a group of youths who have been granted employment opportunities in South Korea under the E-9 visa category.

Speaking further on this matter, he stated, “The newest visa category introduced for jobs opportunities in South Korea is the E-8 visa. However, this category is not open to everyone. We only send qualified individuals with proper agricultural knowledge. Young people are selected for jobs under the E-8 visa category solely through the Foreign Employment Bureau (SLBFE).”

He also added, “No permission has been granted for any third party or foreign employment agency to charge any fees. Only the Foreign Employment Bureau is authorized to send workers under this visa category. Therefore, do not fall victim to intermediaries. Do not give money to anyone.”

The SLBFE chairman further emphasized that the government intends to offer job opportunities in South Korea with minimal fees, similar to other South Korean job programs. He warned that if private agencies were allowed to intervene, they would charge excessively high fees from job seekers.

He continued, “We had to halt this program in the past due to malpractice and money laundering. However, we are working to reactivate it by following the proper procedures. We hope that Sri Lankan youth will soon benefit from these job opportunities. These are our country’s children who travel abroad to earn a living and secure a better future for their families.”

The SLBFE chairman also reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting the foreign employment sector.

Additionally, the SLBFE chief stated that guidelines for recruitment under this visa category will be prepared in the future and that job seekers will be informed through the media about the recruitment process and the qualifications required.