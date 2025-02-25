Second Reading of Appropriation Bill 2025 passed in Parliament

February 25, 2025   06:34 pm

The Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill for the year 2025 was passed in the Parliament today (25) by a majority of 109 votes. 

The Second Reading vote was held at around 6.10 p.m. this evening where 155 votes were cast in favor of the Bill and 46 votes were cast against it.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, presented the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill for the year 2025 (Budget Speech) to the Parliament on the February 17. 

The debate on the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill (Budget) was held for seven days from 18 February until today (25).

Accordingly, the Committee Stage debate will be held for 19 days from February 27 to March 21, 2025 while the vote on the Third Reading of the budget for the financial year 2025 is scheduled to be held on March 21 at 6.00 p.m.

