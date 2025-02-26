Colombo HC mulls action over online comments against judge in Rajapaksas Krrish case

February 26, 2025   06:26 am

The Colombo High Court Registrar has reported to the court regarding two posts posted on social media against Colombo High Court Judge Manjula Thilakaratne, who is hearing the money laundering case filed against Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Namal Rajapaksa in connection with the controversial ‘Krrish’ project.

It was reported to the court that these posts were posted on Facebook on the February 21 on two accounts under the names “Poddala Jayantha” and “Sanath Balasuriya”.

Accordingly, the High Court Registrar has filed a complaint with the court stating that this action has caused contempt of court.

The High Court Registrar has further requested the court to issue appropriate orders in this regard.

The indictments against Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa in connection with the controversial ‘Krrish’ project were handed over to the Colombo High Court Judge Manjula Thilakaratne recently.

 

