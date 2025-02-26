Another suspect arrested over Middeniya triple homicide

Police have arrested another suspect in connection with the recent triple homicide in Middeniya, in which the father and his two children were shot dead while riding on a motorcycle.

The arrest was carried out by a team of officers attached to Tangalle Divisional Crimes Unit in Wakamulla area of Weeraketiya last morning (25), the Police Media Division said.

Police have now arrested a total of six suspects, including a police constable over the incident.

The shooting occurred targeting a man travelling by motorcycle with his two children near the Kadewatta Junction in Middeniya on the night of February 18.

The father, who was riding the motorcycle, was killed on the spot. His son and daughter, who were critically injured, were rushed to the Embilipitiya and Tangalle hospitals.

Despite receiving medical treatment, the six-year-old daughter succumbed to her injuries shortly after being admitted to the Tangalle Hospital, while the nine-year-old son died the following day.

Middeniya Police are continuing their investigations into the incident.