Indian woman arrested with Kush cannabis worth Rs. 12 million at BIA

February 26, 2025   09:32 am

The officers attached to the Narcotics Control Unit of Sri Lanka Customs at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) have arrested an Indian woman with 1.2 kg of Kush cannabis who had arrived from Bangkok, Thailand.

The suspect had arrived onboard the flight CX 611 operated by Cathay Pacific Airlines at around 12.00 a.m. today (26). 

The 38-year-old female passenger had arrived in Sri Lanka via Hong Kong, Sri Lanka Customs said.

The narcotics were concealed inside food packets in her checked luggage. Customs has estimated the value of this stock of Kush cannabis to be around Rs. 12 million. 

The suspect along with the narcotics found has been handed over to Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigations, according to Sri Lanka Customs.

