Suspect in Ambalangoda double murder remanded after surrendering to court

A suspect wanted in connection with a double murder committed in the Urawatta area of the Ambalangoda Police Division has surrendered to the Balapitiya Magistrate’s Court through a lawyer.

The incident occurred on November 10, 2024, when a man and a woman traveling on a motorcycle in Urawatta were shot dead by two unidentified assailants who arrived on a motorcycle.

Following the attack, the perpetrators fled the scene, prompting an investigation by Ambalangoda Police to apprehend the suspects.

The suspect in question, who had been wanted over the charges of aiding and abetting the crime had surrendered yesterday (25) to the court through an attorney.

Later, the court has ordered the suspect to be remanded until March 07, 2025.

The suspect, a resident of Batapola, Polhunnawa, has been identified as the driver of the car used by the assailants to escape after committing the crime.

Ambalangoda Police are continuing further investigations into the case.