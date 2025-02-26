One injured in shooting in Minuwangoda

February 26, 2025   11:23 am

One person has been injured in a shooting incident at Paththanduwana Junction in Minuwangoda today (26), the police said.

Police Media Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manatunga confirmed that the 36-year-old victim, who sustained gunshot wounds during the incident, has been hospitalized.

Furthermore, the Police Spokesman noted that the shooting has been carried out by two unidentified assailants who arrived on a motorcycle and have fled the scene.

The injured individual, who was initially admitted to the Minuwangoda Hospital, has been transferred to the Gampaha District General Hospital for further treatment, hospital sources confirmed.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the injured person is a school classmate of the underworld figure infamously known by the alias “Kehelbaddara Padme”, who is suspected to have orchestrated the recent murder of notorious criminal “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” inside a courtroom in the Aluthkade Courts Complex.

