The first Shell branded fuel station has opened in Sri Lanka at B.S. Cooray Filling Station, Ambathale.

This follows the signing of a retail brand license agreement by Shell Brands International AG (Shell) and RM Parks (Private) Limited, and affiliates of Shell and RM Parks (Private) Limited signing a product supply agreement in March 2024.

RM Parks (Private) Limited is a partnership of the Tristar Group (Tristar), a fully integrated energy logistics business serving the downstream oil and gas industry, and RM Parks Inc., an experienced distributor of Shell fuels in the in North American fuel retailing market.

RM Parks (Private) Limited will rebrand a network of 150 retail fuel stations across Sri Lanka to Shell, which it was awarded a contract to operate for an initial period of 20 years by the Sri Lankan Ministry of Petroleum and Energy in 2023.

Eugene Mayne, Group CEO of Tristar said: “This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in Sri Lanka’s energy sector, bringing together RM Parks’ extensive experience in fuel distribution and Tristar’s strong logistics and supply chain capabilities. The collaboration aims to enhance the country’s fuel retail landscape by introducing global best practices, superior service standards, and innovative energy solutions to benefit Sri Lankan consumers.”

Jason Callison, President of RM Parks Inc. commented: “Today is a wonderful step forward as we open our first Shell-branded location. For over a century, Shell has been a name synonymous with excellence, trust and innovation in the global energy sector. Shell is not only known for its quality fuel and lubricants but also for its unwavering commitment to sustainability, technology and community development. RM Parks Inc., a third generation Petroleum Marketer in the United States and Mexico and Tristar Group, one of the leading Energy Logistics companies in the world, are excited to bring this legacy back to Sri Lanka and partner in the country’s future growth and development. We are thankful to the Sri Lankan people for giving us this opportunity and we look forward to being the very best stewards for the country.”

Julie Chung, U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka, the Chief Guests, stated: “The launch of Shell-branded fuel stations in Sri Lanka is a milestone, providing reliable fuel distribution options to a country that has experienced shortages. With California-based RM Parks Inc. at the helm of distribution, known for its leadership in the industry and commitment to quality service, this partnership is a great example of American business solving global energy challenges. This initiative will create jobs, stabilize fuel availability, and support Sri Lanka’s economic growth and stability.”

Flavia Ribeiro Pessanha, GM Licensed Markets, Shell Mobility added: “This is the first of many stations that will open in the coming months and years, and we can’t wait to see the Shell brand in Sri Lankan cities and on major roads throughout the country. Every day, around 33 million drivers around the world visit a Shell service station for an evolving range of quality fuels, a welcoming and comfortable break on the journey and a retail experience that offers customers convenience, quality and choice.”