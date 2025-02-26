Security at all prisons to be enhanced with upgraded jammers

Measures have been taken to implement a special security program in all prisons across the country.

As part of this initiative, prison authorities plan to install advanced jamming devices designed to disrupt connections between mobile devices from within the prison premises and their signal sources.

The decision to enhance prison security with modern technology follows the recent assassination of the notorious underworld figure “Ganemulla Sanjeewa”, who was shot dead inside a courtroom.

Meanwhile, prison officials revealed that although jammers have already been installed in some facilities, they have not been entirely effective in blocking telephone connections due to structural challenges within the buildings.

In response, the Ministry of Defence has instructed the Department of Prisons to strengthen security measures, including upgrading the existing jamming technology.

According to sources from the Prisons Department, the inefficiency of the existing jammers has enabled inmates to maintain contact with external parties via mobile phones. As a result, many detainees have continued to operate drug networks and orchestrate crimes while behind bars.

There have been frequent reports of mobile phones being discovered in prisons, particularly in high-security facilities like Boossa, where high-profile suspects are held. This has allowed organized criminals to manage their illicit activities with ease.

The country currently operates 28 prisons, including 10 open-air detention centres. These institutions house a total of 29,500 inmates, of whom 1,200 are female.