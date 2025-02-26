Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder: Mother and brother of fugitive female accomplice remanded

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the mother and brother of the fugitive female accomplice involved in the assassination of notorious underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne, also known as “Ganemulla Sanjeewa,” to be remanded in custody until March 07, 2025.

The mother of the wanted female suspect, Sesathpura Devage Samanthi, and her younger brother, Pinpura Devage Chamidu Thiwanka Weerasinghe, were arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) on Tuesday (25), and were presented before the Colombo Chief Magistrate, Tanuja Lakmali.

Presenting the facts before the court, CCD officials stated that the two suspects, who were produced before the court, had prior knowledge of the relevant incident and had concealed crucial information.

Police further revealed to the court that prior to the shooting, the wanted female suspect had sent a message to her brother from the shooter’s Messenger account, stating that ‘Sanjeewa will be shot near the court’ while after the shooting, another message was sent, saying ‘The job is done.’

Additionally, the police disclosed that the absconding female suspect had transferred money through her mother’s bank account, and that after the shooting, she had purchased clothes in the Negombo area using her mother’s bank account.

Meanwhile, police are seeking public assistance in apprehending the female suspect who allegedly aided and abetted the shooter.

The suspect, identified as Pingpura Devage Ishara Sewwandi, is a 25-year-old resident of 243/01, Negombo Road, Jaya Mawatha, Katuwellegama. She holds a National Identity Card (NIC) with the No. 995892480V.

Additionally, Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasuriya has announced a cash reward from the Police Reward Fund for anyone providing information leading to the suspect’s arrest. Sri Lanka Police have assured that all informants’ identities will be kept strictly confidential.