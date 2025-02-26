Namal leaves CID after recording statement on Airbus deal

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa has left the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), a short while ago, after providing a statement regarding investigations into an Airbus deal of SriLankan Airlines.

He left the CID premises after recording a statement for over 4 hours pertaining to the matter, Ada Derana reporter said.

Allegations had recently surfaced regarding an improper financial transaction between Airbus and SriLankan Airlines in connection with the national carrier’s 2013 purchase of six Airbus A330 and eight A350 aircraft.

These allegations emerged through documents submitted to a foreign court related to a trial concerning the Airbus company.

According to the documents, Airbus had allegedly paid a bribe to Mrs. Neomali Wijenayake, the wife of former SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena, in relation to the aircraft deal. It was revealed that Airbus had discussed soliciting a bribe of USD 16 million to Chandrasena’s wife before the transaction, with at least USD 2 million reportedly transferred to a company established in Brunei.

Following these revelations, the CID launched an investigation into the allegations. On February 6, 2020, Kapila Chandrasena and Neomali Wijenayake were arrested and subsequently remanded after being presented before the Fort Magistrate’s Court. They were later released on bail, and legal proceedings have since been ongoing.

Against this backdrop, MP Namal Rajapaksa, the eldest son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, was summoned by the CID today to provide a statement regarding the controversial Airbus deal.