Namal leaves CID after recording statement on Airbus deal

Namal leaves CID after recording statement on Airbus deal

February 26, 2025   02:33 pm

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa has left the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), a short while ago, after providing a statement regarding investigations into an Airbus deal of SriLankan Airlines.

He left the CID premises after recording a statement for over 4 hours pertaining to the matter, Ada Derana reporter said.

Allegations had recently surfaced regarding an improper financial transaction between Airbus and SriLankan Airlines in connection with the national carrier’s 2013 purchase of six Airbus A330 and eight A350 aircraft. 

These allegations emerged through documents submitted to a foreign court related to a trial concerning the Airbus company.

According to the documents, Airbus had allegedly paid a bribe to Mrs. Neomali Wijenayake, the wife of former SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena, in relation to the aircraft deal. It was revealed that Airbus had discussed soliciting a bribe of USD 16 million to Chandrasena’s wife before the transaction, with at least USD 2 million reportedly transferred to a company established in Brunei.

Following these revelations, the CID launched an investigation into the allegations. On February 6, 2020, Kapila Chandrasena and Neomali Wijenayake were arrested and subsequently remanded after being presented before the Fort Magistrate’s Court. They were later released on bail, and legal proceedings have since been ongoing.

Against this backdrop, MP Namal Rajapaksa, the eldest son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, was summoned by the CID today to provide a statement regarding the controversial Airbus deal.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Second Reading of Appropriation Bill 2025 passed in Parliament (English)

Second Reading of Appropriation Bill 2025 passed in Parliament (English)

Bond Scam: Legal proceedings will continue with or without Arjuna Mahendran  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Bond Scam: Legal proceedings will continue with or without Arjuna Mahendran  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

National security is being threatened at the moment  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

National security is being threatened at the moment  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Cabinet approval granted to draft bill to establish Gambling Regulatory Authority (English)

Cabinet approval granted to draft bill to establish Gambling Regulatory Authority (English)

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath addresses 58th Session of UN Human Rights Council

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath addresses 58th Session of UN Human Rights Council

Second Reading of Appropriation Bill 2025 passed by a majority of 109 votes

Second Reading of Appropriation Bill 2025 passed by a majority of 109 votes

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm