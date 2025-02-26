Water supply disruptions in several areas due to dry weather

The prevailing dry weather conditions across the island has led to disruptions in the water supply in several parts of the island.

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) stated that water supply disruptions have affected parts of Colombo, Kalutara, Ratnapura, Matara, and Kandy.

It has been reported that water levels in reservoirs and other water sources are dropping rapidly due to the prevailing dry weather conditions.

With increased water consumption and a limited supply, the NWSDB has urged the public to use water sparingly and limit usage of water for non-essential activities such as washing vehicles and gardening.

Additionally, the NWSDB stated that it is currently distributing water via bowser trucks to certain consumers in the worst affected areas.

Meanwhile, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has reported a rise in electricity generation costs due to the prevailing dry weather conditions.

CEB Media Spokesperson Dhammika Wimalaratne stated that, as a result, more thermal and fuel oil power plants have been brought into operation.

He further noted that steps have been taken to operate the Norochcholai Power Plant at its maximum capacity of 900 megawatts, while the Kelanitissa ‘Naphtha’ Power Station and the Sapugaskanda Power Station have also been activated.

According to the spokesman, hydroelectric power plants currently contribute 20% of the total electricity generation during the day and 40% at night.

He also noted that solar power plants provide an additional opportunity for electricity generation during the daytime.