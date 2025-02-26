Suspect arrested while transporting over 247kg of cannabis in Chilaw

A suspect has been arrested by the police for the possession of 247 kilograms and 946 grams of cannabis, which was being transported in a car.

The Police Spokesman’s Office said the arrest was made as part of the island-wide crime and drug prevention operation being conducted by Sri Lanka Police under the directives of the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP).

During this operation, officers from the Chilaw Divisional Anti-Vice Unit apprehended the suspect, acting on intelligence received.

The suspect, a 36-year-old resident of Thimbilla, Sanghathattana, was taken into custody last night (25) near a bridge at Merawala, within the Chilaw Police Division.

As a result, a total of 247 kilograms and 946 grams of cannabis was discovered inside the suspect’s vehicle, meticulously packed into 114 parcels and concealed in the rear of the car.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the vehicle was being used to transport the narcotics from Merawala to Munneswaram.

The vehicle has been seized by the police while further investigations are being carried out by the Chilaw Headquarters Police.