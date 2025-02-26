Three teens arrested over viral video of assault on student in Kegalle

Three 16-year-old suspects have been arrested today (26) by the Police Children and Women Bureau in Kegalle in connection with an incident where a student was assaulted and forced to kneel on a road, after a video of the incident was widely circulated on social media.

The violent attack had taken place on February 20 in the Pitihuma area of Kegalle, while the victim, a student from Damunupola, was waiting for a bus.

It has been reported that a group of five teenagers had been involved in the assault.

Police investigations are underway to locate the other two suspects, and the arrested individuals are scheduled to be produced before the Kegalle Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (27).