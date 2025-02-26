Three teens arrested over viral video of assault on student in Kegalle

Three teens arrested over viral video of assault on student in Kegalle

February 26, 2025   07:08 pm

Three 16-year-old suspects have been arrested today (26) by the Police Children and Women Bureau in Kegalle in connection with an incident where a student was assaulted and forced to kneel on a road, after a video of the incident was widely circulated on social media.

The violent attack had taken place on February 20 in the Pitihuma area of Kegalle, while the victim, a student from Damunupola, was waiting for a bus.

It has been reported that a group of five teenagers had been involved in the assault.

Police investigations are underway to locate the other two suspects, and the arrested individuals are scheduled to be produced before the Kegalle Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (27).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Second Reading of Appropriation Bill 2025 passed in Parliament (English)

Second Reading of Appropriation Bill 2025 passed in Parliament (English)

Bond Scam: Legal proceedings will continue with or without Arjuna Mahendran  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Bond Scam: Legal proceedings will continue with or without Arjuna Mahendran  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

National security is being threatened at the moment  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

National security is being threatened at the moment  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Cabinet approval granted to draft bill to establish Gambling Regulatory Authority (English)

Cabinet approval granted to draft bill to establish Gambling Regulatory Authority (English)

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath addresses 58th Session of UN Human Rights Council

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath addresses 58th Session of UN Human Rights Council

Second Reading of Appropriation Bill 2025 passed by a majority of 109 votes

Second Reading of Appropriation Bill 2025 passed by a majority of 109 votes

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm