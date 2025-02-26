Sri Lanka showcases tourism potential at Pakistan Travel Mart 2025

Sri Lanka has reaffirmed its status as a premier travel destination at Pakistan Travel Mart (PTM) 2025, held recently in Karachi, Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism said.

The Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Karachi facilitated the participation of SriLankan Airlines and two leading Sri Lankan travel companies in the event.

Acting High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Pakistan, Christy Augustin; Consul General of Sri Lanka in Karachi Jagath Abeywarna; Country Manager of SriLankan Airlines for Pakistan, Ruwan Wijekoon and representatives from Sri Lankan travel companies were present at the event, showcasing Sri Lanka’s commitment to strengthening tourism ties with Pakistan, the Ministry added.

As part of the PTM, Acting High Commissioner Christy Augustin participated in a panel discussion titled ”Beyond the Logo – Crafting Emotional Connections in Destination Marketing”, where he highlighted Sri Lanka’s unique values and attractions as a travel destination.

Pakistan Travel Mart is one of the premier travel and tourism exhibitions in the region, bringing together industry professionals, tour operators, and stakeholders from around the world, it said.

Sri Lanka’s pavilion at the event garnered significant attention, with visitors showing keen interest in the island’s hospitality, cultural heritage, and adventure tourism opportunities.

The participation of SriLankan Airlines in the event further strengthened Sri Lanka’s connectivity with the Pakistani market, offering convenient travel options for potential tourists.

With Sri Lanka’s tourism sector poised for growth, engagement at Pakistan Travel Mart 2025 is expected to yield long-term benefits, including increased tourist arrivals and enhanced partnerships within Pakistan’s travel and hospitality industry, according to the Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.