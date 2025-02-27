Govt. nurses protest allowance cuts in 2025 Budget

Govt. nurses protest allowance cuts in 2025 Budget

February 27, 2025   07:57 am

The Government Nursing Officers’ Association has decided to stage a demonstration in front of government hospitals across the island during the lunch hour today (27).

The demonstration is being held in protest against ‘arbitrary cuts to allowances’ in the 2025 Budget.

According to the association’s Vice President, Nalaka Hettiarachchi, the protest will take place from 12.00 noon to 1.00 p.m. today. He also assured that hospital activities will not be disrupted by the demonstration.

Meanwhile, the President of the Public Health Inspectors’ (PHIs) Association, Upul Rohana, stated that PHIs in the Eastern Province will engage in a token strike today by reporting sick leave.

He explained that the token strike is being held to protest an issue regarding the limitation of overtime (OT) hours.

In the meantime, the Principal-Grade Officers’ Association has expressed displeasure over not receiving the expected allowances through the 2025 Budget.

The association’s President announced that they have decided to hold a demonstration in Colombo in the near future.

