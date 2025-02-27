Committee Stage of 2025 Appropriation Bill kicks off today

The debate on the Committee Stage or the Third Reading of the 2025 Appropriation Bill, or the 79th Budget Speech, is scheduled to kick off today (Feb. 27) in parliament.

The Committee Stage of the Budget will be held for over 19 days, including four Saturdays, from February 27 to March 21.

Following this stage, the vote on the third reading of the bill is scheduled to take place on March 21 at 6.00 p.m.

The Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill for the year 2025 was passed in the Parliament on February 25 by a majority of 109 votes, where 155 votes were cast in favor of the Bill and 46 votes were cast against it.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, presented the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill for the year 2025 (Budget Speech) to the Parliament on February 17.

The debate on the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill (Budget) was held for seven days from 18 February until February 25.