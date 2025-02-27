Another suspect arrested over fatal shooting at Uswetakeiyawa Beach

Another suspect connected to the fatal shooting of a man at Uswetakeiyawa Beach in the Pamunugama Police Division has been arrested by the police.

The Police Media Division stated that the Pamunugama Police are currently investigating to apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the shooting that took place at Uswetakeiyawa Beach on February 21.

The suspect was arrested last night (February 26) in the Walpola area of Ragama by officers attached to the Pamunugama Police.

He has been charged with conspiring to commit murder. At the time of his arrest, officers also found 12 grams of ‘Ice’ (Crystal Methamphetamine) and a live hand grenade, which was manufactured in a foreign country, in his possession.

The arrested suspect is a 29-year-old resident of Walpola, Ragama, according to the police.

Pamunugama Police are continuing further investigations into the incident.