Possible water supply disruptions due to high demand; bowsers to reach affected areas

The Water Supply and Drainage Board has cautioned the public about possible low water pressure and supply disruptions, particularly in high-altitude areas, due to a surge in water consumption.

In an official statement, the water board revealed that certain areas may experience daily water shortages for extended periods and that to mitigate the impact, arrangements have been made to supply water via bowsers to affected residents under a monitored distribution system.

To ensure stable water pressure, the board urges the public to use water sparingly and limit non-essential activities such as gardening and washing vehicles. Conserving water will help maintain optimal distribution levels and prepare for emergencies, the statement emphasized.

Despite the increased demand, the board clarified that water production has not decreased and is currently operating at approximately 102 times the normal output.

Additionally, measures have been implemented to prevent saltwater intrusion into river water by constructing temporary salt barriers, it added.

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board reassured the public that it remains committed to minimizing inconveniences caused by dry weather conditions and will continue working diligently to address the situation.

For further inquiries, the public is encouraged to contact the 1939 Call Center.