Central Bank warns against unauthorized use of Finance in business names

Central Bank warns against unauthorized use of Finance in business names

February 27, 2025   12:21 pm

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has issued a warning against the use of word ‘Finance’ in business names.

Accordingly, the CBSL clarified that the use of the word ‘Finance’ is in contravention of the provisions of the Finance Business Act, No. 42 of 2011, as per Section 10(2) of the Finance Business Act, No. 42 of 2011 (the Act), which states that no person, other than a finance company and an institution specified in Section 10(6) of the Act, shall use the terms ‘finance’, ‘financing’, or ‘financial’ alone or in combination with another word or any of its derivatives or its transliterations or their equivalents in any language, as part of the name or the description or the business name of such person without prior written approval of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

In terms of Section 56(4) of the Act, any person who contravenes or fails to comply with the said provision is guilty of an offence under the Act, it pointed out.

Meanwhile, the CBSL highlighted that the public is strongly advised to adhere to the aforesaid legal requirement.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Shell's first fuel station opened in Sri Lanka (English)

Shell's first fuel station opened in Sri Lanka (English)

First batch of imported personal vehicles arrives at Colombo Port after 5-year hiatus (English)

First batch of imported personal vehicles arrives at Colombo Port after 5-year hiatus (English)

Namal leaves CID after recording statement on Airbus deal (English)

Namal leaves CID after recording statement on Airbus deal (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Second Reading of Appropriation Bill 2025 passed in Parliament (English)

Second Reading of Appropriation Bill 2025 passed in Parliament (English)

Bond Scam: Legal proceedings will continue with or without Arjuna Mahendran  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Bond Scam: Legal proceedings will continue with or without Arjuna Mahendran  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

National security is being threatened at the moment  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

National security is being threatened at the moment  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)