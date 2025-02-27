Ex-Presidents expenditure on foreign trips revealed; Mahinda tops list

During today’s (27) parliamentary session, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya revealed the total expenditure on foreign trips made by former Presidents of Sri Lanka.

The details shed light on the financial costs incurred by the state for presidential travels over the years.

The Prime Minister provided the following breakdown of the foreign trip expenses for each former President:

Mahinda Rajapaksa (2010–2014): 3,572 million rupees

Maithripala Sirisena (2015–2019): 384 million rupees

Gotabaya Rajapaksa (2020–2022): 126 million rupees

Ranil Wickremesinghe (2023–2024): 533 million rupees

Anura Kumara Dissanayake (September 2024–February 2025): 1.8 million rupees

The Prime Minister highlighted that the highest expenditure during the period from 2010 to 2025 was recorded in 2013, when President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s foreign trips cost the state a staggering Rs. 1,144 million.