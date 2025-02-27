Iraj arrives at Welikada Police over probe into complaint against him

Iraj arrives at Welikada Police over probe into complaint against him

February 27, 2025   01:24 pm

Music Producer Iraj Weeraratne had arrived at the Welikada Police Station this morning (27) for further investigations into a complaint filed by an individual against him.

Speaking on the issue, Iraj Weeraratne said, “A YouTube hooligan has filed a complaint against me. I made a special revelation on my YouTube channel recently. If you visit this person’s channel, you will see that this person continuously insult my parents and the Buddhist monks of this country.”

He also mentioned that he has received information from various sources, and several details have been uncovered through his YouTube channel.

