Rs. 245 million paid to Easter attack victims as compensation, AG tells court

Rs. 245 million paid to Easter attack victims as compensation, AG tells court

February 27, 2025   02:09 pm

The Attorney General has informed the Supreme Court today (27) that Rs. 245 million in compensation has been paid to the victims of the Easter Sunday terror attacks as per the order issued with regard to their Fundamental Rights petitions filed over the failure to take action to prevent the attacks.

The notification was made when 12 petitions filed for the observation of the payment of compensations to the victims were taken up before the Supreme Court today.

The petitions were taken up before a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice Murdu Fernando, S. Thurairajah and A.H.M. D. Nawaz.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Shell's first fuel station opened in Sri Lanka (English)

Shell's first fuel station opened in Sri Lanka (English)

First batch of imported personal vehicles arrives at Colombo Port after 5-year hiatus (English)

First batch of imported personal vehicles arrives at Colombo Port after 5-year hiatus (English)

Namal leaves CID after recording statement on Airbus deal (English)

Namal leaves CID after recording statement on Airbus deal (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Second Reading of Appropriation Bill 2025 passed in Parliament (English)

Second Reading of Appropriation Bill 2025 passed in Parliament (English)

Bond Scam: Legal proceedings will continue with or without Arjuna Mahendran  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Bond Scam: Legal proceedings will continue with or without Arjuna Mahendran  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

National security is being threatened at the moment  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

National security is being threatened at the moment  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)