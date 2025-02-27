Rs. 245 million paid to Easter attack victims as compensation, AG tells court

The Attorney General has informed the Supreme Court today (27) that Rs. 245 million in compensation has been paid to the victims of the Easter Sunday terror attacks as per the order issued with regard to their Fundamental Rights petitions filed over the failure to take action to prevent the attacks.

The notification was made when 12 petitions filed for the observation of the payment of compensations to the victims were taken up before the Supreme Court today.

The petitions were taken up before a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice Murdu Fernando, S. Thurairajah and A.H.M. D. Nawaz.