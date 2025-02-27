Harak Kata not produced before court as case postponed

Harak Kata not produced before court as case postponed

February 27, 2025   02:53 pm

The Colombo High Court today (27) ordered the defense to inform the court of its stance regarding the request to hear the case against three defendants, including notorious underworld figure Nadun Chithaka Wickremeratne, alias ‘Harak Kata’, via Skype technology. 

This was ordered when the case filed against the defendants over the charges of involving conspiracy related to an escape attempt by ‘Harak Kata’ from the Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) custody and aiding and abetting it was heard before the Colombo High Court Judge Sujeewa Nissanka today.

‘Harak Kata,’ who had been remanded in custody, was not produced before the court today.

The State Counsel, presenting the facts before the court, informed that the accused would not be produced in court today due to security reasons.

Furthermore, the prosecution also requested the court to allow the case to be heard using Skype technology.

The High Court Judge also ordered the defense lawyers to present their stance on this matter to the court on March 17.

