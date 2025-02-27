Two former Maga Neguma top officials further remanded

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court ordered today (27) that two former officials of the ‘Maga Neguma’ Company, who were arrested for aiding and abetting in the alleged criminal misappropriation of company funds, be further remanded in custody until March 3.

The two suspects, former Deputy General Manager of Maga Neguma, Abeysinghe Adikari and former Additional General Manager (Finance), Anagi Purage Michael, were arrested by the Police Financial Crimes Investigation Department (FCID).

They had been taken into custody for allegedly aiding and abetting the misappropriation of government funds by approving the release of funds for projects between 2012 and 2015 in a fraudulent manner.

Their attorney had request the court to grant them bail. However, the police informed the court that the investigations into the incident has not yet been completed.

Accordingly, Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali directed the police to conclude the investigation promptly and ordered that the suspects to be further remanded in custody until March 03.