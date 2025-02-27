Two former Maga Neguma top officials further remanded

Two former Maga Neguma top officials further remanded

February 27, 2025   04:53 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court ordered today (27) that two former officials of the ‘Maga Neguma’ Company, who were arrested for aiding and abetting in the alleged criminal misappropriation of company funds, be further remanded in custody until March 3.

The two suspects, former Deputy General Manager of Maga Neguma, Abeysinghe Adikari and former Additional General Manager (Finance), Anagi Purage Michael, were arrested by the Police Financial Crimes Investigation Department (FCID).

They had been taken into custody for allegedly aiding and abetting the misappropriation of government funds by approving the release of funds for projects between 2012 and 2015 in a fraudulent manner.

Their attorney had request the court to grant them bail. However, the police informed the court that the investigations into the incident has not yet been completed.

Accordingly, Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali directed the police to conclude the investigation promptly and ordered that the suspects to be further remanded in custody until March 03.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Shell's first fuel station opened in Sri Lanka (English)

Shell's first fuel station opened in Sri Lanka (English)

First batch of imported personal vehicles arrives at Colombo Port after 5-year hiatus (English)

First batch of imported personal vehicles arrives at Colombo Port after 5-year hiatus (English)

Namal leaves CID after recording statement on Airbus deal (English)

Namal leaves CID after recording statement on Airbus deal (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Second Reading of Appropriation Bill 2025 passed in Parliament (English)

Second Reading of Appropriation Bill 2025 passed in Parliament (English)

Bond Scam: Legal proceedings will continue with or without Arjuna Mahendran  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Bond Scam: Legal proceedings will continue with or without Arjuna Mahendran  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

National security is being threatened at the moment  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

National security is being threatened at the moment  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)